The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Target Price to GBX 210

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 202.30 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.72. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 25,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

