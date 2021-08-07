The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 132,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,326,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $793,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 12.6% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,462. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.52. The stock has a market cap of $350.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

