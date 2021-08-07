The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.