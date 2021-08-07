The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.79-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The Macerich also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.970 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of The Macerich stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. 3,025,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809,906. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

