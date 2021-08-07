The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Announces Earnings Results

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00-9.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $9.000-$9.300 EPS.

SMG traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $164.09. 425,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,777. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

