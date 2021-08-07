The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 574,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after acquiring an additional 420,498 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,283 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $296.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $216.42 and a twelve month high of $298.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

