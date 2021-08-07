The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHYF. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.36.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915,461 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,855,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 236,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 169,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 144,525 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.