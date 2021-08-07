The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lifted by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Southern by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,567,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 142,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

The Southern stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $891,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

