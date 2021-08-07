The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.46 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce $261.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.99 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $139.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded The Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

TTD stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.93, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 198.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

