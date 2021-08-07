The Western Union Company to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Western Union in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of WU opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

