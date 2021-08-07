TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.74 Million

Brokerages expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post $26.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.13 million and the lowest is $25.35 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $19.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $99.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $102.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $203.50 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $226.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

TXMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.

In related news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,981,000 after buying an additional 6,178,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 9,133,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,164 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,766,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 162,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 817,037 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,411,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,857. The company has a market capitalization of $374.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

