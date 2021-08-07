Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,172 shares of company stock worth $15,730,817 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

TMO stock opened at $538.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $544.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $500.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

