TheStreet Lowers Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) to C

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GBLI opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $379.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.94.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

