TheStreet Lowers Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) to C

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
GBLI opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $379.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.94.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.
