TheStreet Upgrades Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

ATLC stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $117,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,931,833.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $38,747.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,125.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,268. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 291,399 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter worth $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 5,468.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.