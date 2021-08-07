Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI opened at $112.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 12.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 41.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.