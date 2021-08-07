thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.16. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

