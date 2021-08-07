Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 134,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.29 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

