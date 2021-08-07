Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $51,317,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,294 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,498.5% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,405,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,430 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

HPE stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

