Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American International Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in American International Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

NYSE AIG opened at $50.95 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.