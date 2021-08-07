Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

TLYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $16.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 669,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

