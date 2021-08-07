Time New Bank Price Tops $0.0031 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00868249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00097814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00042284 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

TNB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

