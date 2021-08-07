TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMXXF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.53. 413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.37. TMX Group has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

