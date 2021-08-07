Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:TM traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $180.72. 183,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $185.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

