Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.
Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.72. 183,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,028. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
