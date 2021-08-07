Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.72. 183,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,028. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

