Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.14 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.92 billion.Trane Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.23.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $197.00. The stock had a trading volume of 825,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.11. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.