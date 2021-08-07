Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Transcodium has a market cap of $124,311.65 and $1,241.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00055573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.03 or 0.00867522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00096898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00042507 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

