Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:TGA opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.10) on Wednesday. Transglobe Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 242.40 ($3.17).
Transglobe Energy Company Profile
