Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:TGA opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.10) on Wednesday. Transglobe Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 242.40 ($3.17).

Transglobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

