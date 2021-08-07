Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Announces Earnings Results

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 7.98%.

TREC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 41,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,343. The firm has a market cap of $196.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.21.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 28,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $229,661.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.