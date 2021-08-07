Tredegar Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Tredegar has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:TG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 129,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $443.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.97. Tredegar has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.79%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

