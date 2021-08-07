TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Down to $42.18

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.18, but opened at $39.10. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $38.59, with a volume of 5,064 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,755,000 after acquiring an additional 58,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,416,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after acquiring an additional 74,976 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after acquiring an additional 197,006 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

