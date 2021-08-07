Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRVI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.08.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

