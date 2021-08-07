Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 413.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

TPH stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

