Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Albert Gourley Buys 450,000 Shares

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) insider Albert Gourley acquired 450,000 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £166,500 ($217,533.32).

TRR stock opened at GBX 35.90 ($0.47) on Friday. Trident Royalties Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.32 ($0.59). The company has a market cap of £64.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.99.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, US, Zambia and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

