Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Albert Gourley Buys 450,000 Shares

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) insider Albert Gourley acquired 450,000 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £166,500 ($217,533.32).
TRR stock opened at GBX 35.90 ($0.47) on Friday. Trident Royalties Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.32 ($0.59). The company has a market cap of £64.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.99.
