Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. raised their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.78.

Trinseo stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

