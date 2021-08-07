TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $37.24. 1,840,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,259. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

