TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives $26.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research firms recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TriState Capital by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriState Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TriState Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 108,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

