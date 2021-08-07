Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$48.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.64. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 58.79.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.6005314 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

