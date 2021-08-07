Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Triumph Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.41-$0.61 EPS.

NYSE TGI traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $19.90. 1,262,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,954. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

