TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $5.21 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and $991.55 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000126 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001712 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000986 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

