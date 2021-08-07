TrueDeck (TDP) Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $549,234.70 and $18,518.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.26 or 0.00889929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00100562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00041804 BTC.

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

