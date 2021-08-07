TrueFi Market Capitalization Hits $70.30 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 188.4% higher against the dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $70.30 million and approximately $85.28 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00893499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00100712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00042143 BTC.

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

