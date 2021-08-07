Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

