Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcBest in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCB. Truist lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 87.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

