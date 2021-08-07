Truist Securiti Comments on ICF International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ICF International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07.

ICFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of ICFI opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $8,903,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth $8,807,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

