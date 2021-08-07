Truist Securiti Comments on SI-BONE, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SI-BONE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 52.47%.

SIBN has been the subject of several other reports. initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

SIBN stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $37,091.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.