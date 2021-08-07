Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Posts Earnings Results

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

