TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.35. 2,677,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,653. The company has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

