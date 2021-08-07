TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $16.29 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $368.05. 33,332,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,473,977. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

