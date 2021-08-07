TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.20 million.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,439 shares of company stock valued at $654,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

