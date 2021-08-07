Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 29,588 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 224.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of ELP opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

